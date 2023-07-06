Nevada State Treasurer's Office, Library District hosting Back To School Fair

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada State Treasurer's Office and the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District are partnering up to host a back to school fair on Saturday, July 15.

It's scheduled to be held at the East Las Vegas Library, which is off of East Bonanza Road and North Eastern Avenue.

Event organizers said students who attend will receive backpacks and school supplies as well as free snow cones and the opportunity to get their faces painted. There will also be free immunizations and basic vision screenings. However, organizers said those are all limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

In addition to that, organizers said The Original Barber School will be providing free haircuts.

The event is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.