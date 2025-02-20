Watch Now
Nevada state Senator Dina Neal recovering from emergency heart surgery

North Las Vegas state senator Dina Neal
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada state Senator Dina Neal is recovering from emergency surgery to the heart, according to a statement sent to Channel 13 from the Nevada State Democrats Wednesday.

Yesterday, Senator Neal underwent an emergency medical procedure for her heart. She is recovering and expresses her sincere thanks to the care team at Renown Health for their excellent support and dedication. At this time, Senator Neal asks that her privacy be respected. She is spending time with her family while she recovers.
Nevada State Democrats

The Nevada State Democrats did not provide any other details.

