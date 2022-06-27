Nevada State Police reveal details about fatal motorcycle crash on SR164

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police have revealed details about a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on June 11, 2022, at approximately 3:35 a.m. at the location of eastbound SR164, just east of mile marker 3.

Upon arrival, it was determined a red Honda CTX700 was traveling eastbound on SR164, just east of mile marker 3. For reasons unknown, the rider applied breaks causing the motorcycle to overturn and eject the rider. The motorcycle and rider came to rest in the eastbound travel lane.

After an unknown amount of time, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound when it struck the front of the motorcycle and the right side of the rider. The unknown vehicle left the scene prior to the Nevada State Police's arrival.

The rider on the Honda motorcycle has been identified as Charles Eugene Grall, a 58-year-old male from Laughlin, Nevada.

Charles Eugene Grall succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 23rd fatal crash for 2022, resulting in 28 fatalities.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide updates as more information is available.