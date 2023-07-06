Nevada State Police kicks off critical hiring spree, pay raises

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police is facing a shortage of troopers and officers. A recruiter for the department says they need to fill about 100 positions.

"With fewer people, the less coverage we have and the more harm it can cause because we are not there to support our community," said Officer McLarty.

On July 1, a collective bargaining agreement was approved, allowing the department to offer 23% raises. This comes out to about a $10,000 annual increase.

According to the department, there is now also an education incentive, uniform allowances, and a take home vehicle in addition to more perks.

We asked Officer McLarty if he was concerned that the amount of people who want to be a part of this department is not keeping up with the growth this city is seeing.

"I am no longer, with the incentives that we have and with the influx of inquiries and questions I'm receiving— I know we are on the up," he responded.

Cadet Alan Quinn is currently one of 12 in the academy. He tells us he wants to be part of the solution.

"I think it's monumental if you can imagine driving down the freeway and nobody enforcing the law on there and nobody responding to people in need it would be pretty chaotic."

Quinn continued, saying these incentives are needed in the department. "Having someone that wants to be a police officer and them not being able to effectively on their own with that salary now they are able so now they may change their mind."

Officer McLarty says they not only need more people like Cadet Quinn but they are also hiring retired officers to fill critical positions.

"It also benefits us by bringing back troopers, officers with all that experience they've had."

McLarty says there has been a steady increase in applications.

For anyone looking to inquire or apply, more information can be found here.