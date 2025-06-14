Nevada State Parks to host Free Adventure Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In honor of Nevada's great outdoors, the Nevada Division of State Parks will be waiving entrance fees for all state parks across Nevada on Saturday, June 14.

Free Adventure Day coincides with the Nevada Department of Wildlife's Free Fishing Day, so anyone can fish in Nevada's water without a fishing license.

“Free Adventure Day is a great opportunity for Nevadans and out-of-state visitors to discover the sites and recreational opportunities in our state parks,” said Bob Mergell, Administrator for Nevada State Parks. “Whether you’re hiking, boating, picnicking, or enjoying nature, we hope everyone will take advantage of this special day.”

There will also be parks hosting special events and activities to celebrate, like:

Pioneer Heritage Day

Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historic Park

Saturday, June 14 | 8:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Celebrate the 170th anniversary of the arrival of the first pioneer missionaries who built the original fort. Enjoy a flag-raising ceremony, special recognition of descendants, pioneer crafts and games, and community booths.

Kids’ Fishing Derby

Spring Valley State Park Saturday, June 14 | 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Celebrate Free Adventure Day with a family-friendly fishing derby at Eagle Valley Reservoir. Prizes awarded for smallest and largest fish in each age group

You can check out the State Parks event calendar here.

Visitors are encouraged to bring water, wear sunscreen, dress in layers and follow No Trace principles.

While entrance fees are waived, all other fees apply.