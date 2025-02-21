Nevada Democrats concerned about potential federal funding cuts for Medicaid

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Democrats are concerned about how potential federal funding cuts could impact Nevada's expanded "Medicaid program."

State senate leadership says Nevada Health officials are concerned and sent a letter about the issue.

They say Nevada could lose $1.9 billion in federal funding over the next two years if Congress moves forward with the House Republicans plan to slash program funding.

President Trump has endorsed the House Republicans' plan to slash program funding.

I spoke to state democrats who say they are concerned about the 800,000 Nevadans who are on Medicaid, which is one out of four Nevadans and thousands of kids covered by the state's CHIP program, which provides health coverage to low to moderate-income children.

"You know, right now here in our state in Nevada, we rank last in terms of health care across the United States. And we know that our health care system is very fragile," said State Senator Fabian Doñate.

"And so that's why it's important for us to be ensuring that we are understanding of the potential cuts or ramifications that could be made based on the congressional Republican actions that's happening federally. Right now, there's a proposal to cut Medicaid funding, right? And, this is the safety net program that so many thousands and thousands of Nevadans rely on," State Senator Doñate continued to say.

Channel 13 also reached out to Governor Lombardo for a statement on the Medicaid issue.

We have not yet heard back.

