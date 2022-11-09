Nevada State Democratic Party to accept final vote

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After realizing that election authorities may not have the resources to count all hand-delivered paper ballots for the 2022 Election by Thursday, November 10, Nevada State Democratic Party Chair Judith Whitmer issued the following statement:

“It’s unfortunate but understandable that we won’t be able to get complete election results tonight,” said Chair Whitmer. “This is the first major election year that Nevada has mailed paper ballots to every voter, and lots of people chose to vote using those ballots; it’s simply going to take a lot of human power to get those votes tallied, and the elections office is understaffed. Here at NV Dems Headquarters, we’re going to wait as patiently as we can to get the real numbers, and we hope our opponents do the same.”