Nevada State Contractors board members urge students to join their industry

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 12th grader named Isaiah McLeroy says his passion is science, but after hearing about high-paying careers in construction, he's reconsidering.

"I'll get down and dirty. I'll go home, I'm tired, my back hurts, with a wallet full of money," said Isaiah Mcleroy.

The Nevada State Contractors board went to Desert Rose High School, a Clark County School District alternative campus in North Las Vegas, Thursday, hoping to entice seniors into the building industry.

According to Contractors Board Executive Margie Green, only 17,000 contractor licenses have been issued in Nevada, but the workforce demand, if it could be met, would exceed 100,000 licenses.

"The industry is always looking for the skilled or new workforce because there is a labor shortage," said Green.

Green also says while construction was deemed an essential job during the pandemic and building continued, available workers became scarce.

"A lot of people did not want to go out to the workforce."

Desert Rose High School Principal Janice Polley-Augente says skilled trade courses are popular.

"Students really enjoy construction and the process," said Polley-Augente.

Nevada State Contractors Board also offers several construction scholarships for students interested in learning a specific trade.