Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners issuing warning about potential scammers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the last couple of years, there has been a spike in scam artists trying to swindle money and personal information from healthcare providers.

The Nevada State Board of Medical Examiners is issuing a new warning due to scammers now targeting their licensees. According to the board, criminals are impersonating Board personnel or law enforcement.

"The Board is aware of numerous scam calls and faxes to licensees threatening legal or administrative action against licensees," a statement reads in part. "The callers attempt a myriad of tactics in an attempt to extort money from licensees and instruct licensees to pay a 'fine' or 'bond' via a wire transfer to avoid arrest, prosecution, or suspension or revocation of their license."

Officials said caller ID information might even show the call is coming from the Board's actual phone number: (775) 688-2259.

They are reminding licensees that Board personnel will never contact you or your place of employment to demand money or any other form of payment and will never request sensitive personal information. If a licensee is facing an investigation or administrative discipline, they will receive a notice in the mail, certified mail or personal service.

The Board is currently working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Drug Enforcement Administration regarding these scams.

Anyone who is facing these issues can file a complaint with the FBI's Internet Crimes Complaint Center and the Federal Communications Commission.