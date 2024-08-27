Nevada State Bank hosts donation drive for Dress for Success in Nevada

Nevada State Bank has been hosting a month-long donation drive for Dress for Success affiliates in Northern and Southern Nevada. Now until September, all NSB branches are collecting needed items, including makeup, toiletries, and other personal care products.

The items collected will support the essential needs of Dress for Success clients and raise awareness about the organization's career support services. Donations can also be made online or ordered directly from the Dress for Success Southern Nevada Client Wish List on Amazon.

“Dress for Success has long been known to provide professional attire to women for job interviews,” said NSB vice president Nicole Shelton, who chairs the bank’s Women’s Leadership group. “However, many of us were unaware of all the other resources the organization provides.”

When women are referred to Dress for Success, they are paired with an image consultant who helps them find the best fashion and fit. “They are provided two interview outfits with cosmetics, footwear, and accessories to secure employment,” Shelton said. “After employment is secured, a full week’s worth of professional attire is provided. The women also have access to additional support services and programs from the network of Dress for Success partner organizations.”

Belinda Burke, a former client of Dress for Success who was referred to the organization while at Casa Grande, shared her experience.

“I am a formerly incarcerated individual. I was at Casa Grande, and they sent me to Dress for Success to get clothing for interviews. Dress for Success got me ready for interviews, and I went in, and I nailed it."

For more information about the donation drive or to make a contribution, visit the NSB website or any of its branches in Northern and Southern Nevada.