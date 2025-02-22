Nevada SPCA to offer $5 microchipping for furry friends in March

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada SPCA is launching a new pilot program in March that will offer $5 microchipping for pets every Wednesday afternoon.

This is in response to Clark County's recent change in law that makes microchips mandatory for dogs and cats.

The new law, which will go into effect later in the year, will require all dogs and cats over four months of age to have a microchip with the registration up-to-date and maintained.

“While it’s important to have laws that protect our pets like microchipping, it’s even more important to have resources so that people can afford to abide by the law and Nevada SPCA is committed to providing those resources to help both pets and people in our community,” says Lori Heeren, Nevada SPCA Executive Director.

The service will be available every Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pet owners can begin to schedule appointments online beginning Wednesday, Mar. 5.

You can schedule your appointment here.

