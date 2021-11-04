Nevada SPCA ready to move into new location

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After more than fifteen years at its former location, Nevada SPCA has announced the nonprofit organization’s new home, located at 5375 Procyon Street, Suite 108.

The organization says the newly-constructed facility is designed to be a welcoming, healthy place for dogs, cats, and small animals to receive loving care on their paths to forever homes, as well as a friendly, accessible location for prospective adopters, fosters, volunteers, and members of the community.

The new Nevada SPCA shelter features kennels that are specially designed to reduce dogs’ stress and anxiety, unique cat community spaces, isolation rooms for treating animals with special medical needs, and meet-and-greet and socialization areas.

The facility also includes efficient plumbing systems, easy-to-clean surfaces designed to prevent the spread of disease, and state-of-the-art indoor air conditioning and heating to maintain optimum healthy temperature levels for the animals year-round.

The move comes as Nevada SPCA’s former location on West Dewey Drive was no longer sustainable in light of the organization’s growth and the overwhelming need for space to care for homeless pets in Southern Nevada.

"This is the realization of a dream for Nevada SPCA and for Southern Nevada – made possible by the generous support of many donors who truly care about animals and building a more humane community for all of us,” said Nevada SPCA Executive Director Lori Heeren.

The new Nevada SPCA will launch with a soft opening on Monday, November 8 with appointment-based adoptions. Nevada SPCA’s Pet Food Pantry will also be available for those needing assistance with dog and cat food, initially by appointment. Owners facing situations where they must rehome their animals may also begin the process by completing an online owner surrender form. Visit nevadaspca.org for additional information.

The new facility will welcome walk-in adoptions and a full range of services in the new year. A grand opening celebration, including public tours of the new facility, is also being planned for early 2022.