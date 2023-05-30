Nevada SPCA hosting fourth annual pet calendar contest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Does your pet have what it takes to become a calendar model? That's the question Nevada SPCA officials are asking as they get ready to launch its fourth annual calendar contest.

Officials said that starting on Friday, June 2, you can submit photos of pets including dogs, cats, bunnies, rats, and guinea pigs to be featured in the organization's 2024 calendar. It costs $20 to enter and includes a complimentary 2024 calendar.

"This is such a fun fundraiser for our shelter," said Amy Lee, Nevada SPCA's communication manager. "It's a great way to involve the entire community in a little friendly competition while helping to raise funds to support all of the animals that are here in our care."

Online voting by the public will start on June 19. Votes are a $1 donation each and a link to each pet's photo entry can be shared online and via social media.

The top five votes for dogs, top five votes for cats, and top two votes for small animals will each get a spot as a "Pet of the Month". That includes a mini professional photo session with Bark Gallery.

Entries must be submitted by June 16 at 11:59 p.m. Voting is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. on June 30.