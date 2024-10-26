Nevada SPCA and father look to turn tragedy into an opportunity to help cats in the community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cat lover Shyayn Bass wrote "Lex's Halloween" in 2023. The children's book tried to change the perception that black cats are bad luck.

Unfortunately, Shyane Bass would be struck by a drunk driver on Dec. 2, 2023. She later died from her injuries.

Her father, Dwight Bass, found a Christmas card to the Nevada SPCA that would later prompt him to team up with the organization.

"I found a Christmas card in Shyayn's car after the crash that she had written to Nevada SPCA with a photo of her and her two cats that she had adopted from their shelter," said Dwight Bass, Shyayn's father. "So I brought the card to them, and we started talking about how we could honor Shyayn's memory and help the cats she loved so much at the same time."

"Lex's Halloween" is available at Nevada SPCA for a $15 donation to the Shyayn Bass Memorial Fund. The fund helps cat owners get the help they need.

"I remember Shyayn calling me for help when one of her cats needed a dental procedure that cost $2700. Now we can help other cat owners get their pets the help they need in honor of my daughter," said Bass.

Swight Bass says her daughter would be thrilled to know there's a memorial fund in her name to adopt and save the lives of cats.

