Nevada senator, congresswoman pushing to strengthen law enforcement operations at Southern border

(KTNV) — U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is part of a push to strengthen security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

She is pushing the bi-partisan legislation with Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee. It's called "The Advanced Border Coordination Act."

On August 5, 2022, Congresswoman Susie Lee announced the act's introduction.

It would direct the Department of Homeland Security to establish at least two joint operation centers where federal, state, local and tribal agencies can work together to crack down on drug and human trafficking as well as weapon smuggling.

"What these hubs do is part of that whole government approach," Cortez Masto said. "Do we have a broken immigration system? Absolutely, and I've been saying this over and over. It's why Congress has to step in and stop playing politics with it, right?"

This bill would also require an annual report to Congress on the center's operational activities, such as recommendations for coordinated federal action at the Southern border:

