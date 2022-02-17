Nevada sees spike in gambling, expert predicts problem gambling epidemic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gambling is an addiction. One that can be hard to escape, especially in Las Vegas. But one local I spoke with says, it's never too late to get the help you need.

The bad news is, the pandemic may have led to a lot of new people needing that help.

FIRST BET AT 17

"I placed my first bet when I was 17 years old," says 30-year-old Jazmen.

She knows just how consuming a gambling addiction can be. She admits to prostituting to support her habit.

"I couldn't even make it home without placing a bet and gambling everything I had," says Jazmen.

Even when she lost custody of her children, Jazmen says she couldn't stop.

SUPPORT THE HABIT

"I highly neglected them due to my gambling situation. Again, I was out soliciting to support the habit and CPS got involved," says Jazmen.

That's when Jazmen found the International Problem Gambling Center.

"It is a biological disorder. It's a real addiction that lives in the same part of the brain as alcohol and drugs," says Executive Director, Stephanie Goodman.

She says the fear is more people may have recently turned to gambling to deal with the stress of the pandemic. She points to a Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority report that found, despite visitor volume down 17.6 percent, slot revenue jumped by $220 million.

PROBLEM GAMBLING EPIDEMIC

"So what that says to us is there's a lot of Nevadans that have gone out there and they started gambling. So for us we feel that on the heels of this pandemic, we are going to have an epidemic in problem gambling,"says Goodman.

Goodman wants anyone fighting a gambling addiction to know there is help.

But you have to take the first step.

"So how can people get help for themselves?" asks Tricia. "That's really the key. You have to want to help yourself," says Goodman.

Jazmen knows better than anyone, treatment won't work if you're not truly invested.

"To be honest I've been through this program five times... At first yes, I didn't think I had a problem," says Jazmen.

But today Jazmen is proud to say she's successfully fighting her addiction.

"I'm here for me this time. I'm not required by anybody to be here. I completed the program back in October and I've been coming back since," says Jazmen.

TAKE THE INITIATIVE

But she admits, you have to take the initiative.

"Even though I'm speaking out loud and saying about the program, how good it is, the first step is the hardest. Because you have to now let people know you have a problem. You have to acknowledge it yourself and that's the hardest part," says Jazmen.