Nevada sees growth of minority entrepreneurs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The number of Black-owned businesses in the United States is growing.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in 2019, there were more than 134-thousand Black-owned businesses with more than one employee. That's up 8 percent compared to the year before, and it turns out Nevada is following that positive trend.

13 Action News anchor Justin Hinton spoke with a new Vegas business owner, who's excited to see the changes.

VIBES DIY

It's not everywhere that you can learn to make your own Channel 13 rug. But at Vibes DIY Studio in Centennial Hills, it's one of the many things husband and wife co-owners, CJ and Cooper Hayes, say you can create. From designing shoes to handbags on your own, or as part of a workshop.

"To have a store front and a safe space for people to come in to basically create, it's not something that we had growing up so now being able to be that voice and that figure, it can inspire the next generation to want to do something just like this, if not better," says CJ.

Particularly, the next group of black entrepreneurs, as VIBES is one of the newest black-owned businesses in LAS VEGAS.

"We have kids so we wanted a place for them to be creative at and also a space for us to pass down to them when they get older, either to manage or to own," says Cooper.

Starting the process of building generational wealth. According to recent data, the number of Black-owned businesses in Nevada are increasing.

A decade ago, little less than 7 percent of businesses in the state were black-owned. In 2018, it jumped to about 9 percent.

LEVERAGE RESOURCES

"We want more black business owners and I think the best thing you can do is leverage your resources. There is a lot of strong, black people in Las Vegas that you may not know," says CJ.

The Hayes hope to see more business owners reflect the culture of their community. Everyone working together to carve out space for future Black entrepreneurs to thrive.

"Being Black in Las Vegas is great. Being Black in the world is great and I think just being in this position to be able to showcase that is chef's kiss," says CJ.