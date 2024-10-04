Nevada Secretary of State releases 2024 Ballot Questions Guide

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There are seven questions that will appear on ballots across Nevada during this election cycle.

The Nevada Secretary of State's Office has put together a Ballot Questions Guide to give voters information on all of those questions, arguments both for and against the measures, and what happens next if the questions pass.

"There are crucial races and ballot questions Nevada citizens will have the opportunity to vote on this year that impact how we live, learn or vote," Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar said. "The more informed we are about candidates, ballot questions and the electoral process, the better off our state will be."

What questions are on the ballot?



Question 1 - Proposes amendments to modify the authorities of the Board of Regents of the Nevada System of Higher Education



Question 2 - Proposes to revise certain terms within the Nevada Constitution for individuals and entities who receive support from the State



Question 3 - Proposes to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for open primaries and ranked-choice voting



Question 4 - Proposes the removal of language authorizing the use of slavery and involuntary servitude as a criminal punishment from the Nevada Constitution



Question 5 - Proposes the exemption of child and adult diapers from certain taxes



Question 6 - Proposes to amend the Nevada Constitution to make abortion access individual right



Question 7 - Proposes to amend the Nevada Constitution to require voter ID

Where can I read the full guide?

The Secretary of State's Office has them listed on their website or you can read them below.

There are versions in English, Spanish, Filipino/Tagalog, Thai, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean.

2024 Ballot Questions Guide in English by jarah.wright on Scribd

When can I vote?

Early voting will run from October 19 through November 1 and you can find a list of county polling locations here.

Election Day is on November 5. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters can register to vote and update their voter registration anytime online by clicking this link or in-person during early voting or on Election Day at a polling location.

October 22 is the last day to update your registration or register to vote and be mailed a ballot.

All active registered voters will be sent a mail ballot unless you have opted out. Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day on November 5 and received by the county election official no later than November 9 to be counted.

Where can I learn more?

Additional information and resources about the 2024 General Election can be found here.