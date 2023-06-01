Nevada Representatives react to passing of Fiscal Responsibility Act in U.S. House

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the debt limit deal to suspend the nation's debt ceiling through Jan. 1, 2025, on Wednesday evening.

The final tally for H.R. 3746 — or, the Fiscal Responsibility Act — was 314 to 117.

A total of 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats voted for the bill, while 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats voted against it. Several of those crucial "Yes" votes came from all four congressional representatives from Nevada, all of which took to Twitter to explain their support of the bill.

Rep. Mark Amodei — the lone Republican representative from Nevada in the U.S. House — called the bill a "major win for the American people" as it stopped what he described as "out-of-control spending" in Washington.

Rep. Mark Amodei, the lone Republican representative from Nevada in the U.S. House, explains why he voted yes on the debt ceiling bill. @KTNV https://t.co/j3j7iOgA4C — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) June 1, 2023

In a news release, Amodei continued, "Keep in mind, it was just a few weeks ago when President Biden was refusing to negotiate a deal on the debt ceiling. By passing our original debt ceiling bill – the Limit, Save, Grow Act – we were ultimately able to force the President to join us at the negotiating table and finally come to an agreement."

Congresswoman Dina Titus justified her support of the Fiscal Responsibility Act as a way to prevent what she describes as "drastic consequences for Nevada's economy."

Titus would also say in a tweet shortly after the vote that the bill will help "avoid economic catastrophe" while also excluding the "deep cuts the GOP initially proposed."

"Millions of jobs would evaporate, housing costs would increase, and Social Security checks would stop for the first time in our nation’s history," she said, in a statement. "Moreover, the economic crisis caused by a default would devastate tourism and erase all the progress our district has made since the pandemic."

Rep. Dina Titus explains her reason for voting yes on the debt ceiling bill. https://t.co/JA4634K2w4 — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) June 1, 2023

Congresswoman Susie Lee echoed similar sentiments to explain her support for the bill, saying in a tweet, "Default is not an option."

Default is not an option. It would nosedive the US economy into an unprecedented crisis.



Instead, I voted for a bipartisan compromise to protect Social Security, Medicare, and veterans’ health care for Nevadans. Nevadans don't have time for partisan games. — Congresswoman Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) June 1, 2023

"Nevadans don't have time for partisan games," her tweet reads.

During an interview with Channel 13 anchor Justin Hinton, Rep. Steven Horsford said he had a lot of questions he wanted answered before he voted on the bill. Much of his concern was centered around making sure that "the balance is not on the backs of the poor and people who are part of the middle class," he told Channel 13.

Following the vote, Horsford said he objects to the way the bill was handled by Republicans but was "willing to work with [his] colleagues on both sides of the aisle to bring our nation's spending under control," according to a tweet.

Today I voted to save our nation from an economic catastrophe caused by a Republican default. Read my full statement below: pic.twitter.com/QS1WVEdMN9 — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) June 1, 2023

The bill will still need to pass in the U.S. Senate before it can be sent to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

While time is running out — with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen saying the United States could hit its debt limit by Monday — it is not currently clear when the Senate will vote on it.