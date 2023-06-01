Nevada Representative Steven Horsford speaks on Fiscal Responsibility Act

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are attempting to marshal support for the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which will raise the debt ceiling and cut spending.

KTNV talked to Nevada Congressman Steven Horsford after he left a meeting at the White House to discuss the bill. He says he looks forward to passing a debt ceiling extension to avoid a default, but at that time, he was still going through the bill.

Horsford had a lot of questions he wanted answered before he could commit to a "Yes" vote on the current proposal.

"What would it take for you to say 'Yes' to the bill?" KTNV's Good Morning Las Vegas anchor, Justin Hinton asked.

"I believe in reaching agreement and I'm OK with compromise as long as the balance is not on the backs of the poor and people who are part of the middle class at the expense of the very rich and big corporations," Horsford said.

On the other side, some republicans seemed skeptical of the bill at first, but after a GOP press conference, it seems some have made up their minds on how they'll vote Wednesday.

"There were members this morning who were undecided, who had some very valid questions, we're getting the information and by tonight. They came up and spoke and said that they're now going to vote for the bill. So I think you're gonna continue to see that vote grow. That's what happens with any major bill," he said.

The time frame for getting the bill to President Biden's desk is extremely tight.

The Treasury Department says if the debt ceiling is not raised by June 5th, the nation will not longer be able to pay all of its financial obligations.