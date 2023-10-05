Nevada receives $500k+ settlement in 2020 Blackbaud data breach case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All 50 states will be receiving a settlement regarding the 2020 Blackbaud data breach case.

According to Attorney General Aaron Ford's office, the incident led to over 13,000 customers having their personal data exposed. That included charities, higher education institutions, schools, healthcare organizations, religious organizations, and cultural organizations.

At the time, those customers were using Blackbaud's software to connect with donors and manage data like contact information, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, and financial information.

The settlement states Blackbaud has agreed to pay $49.5 million to states and Nevada will receive $559,828 from the settlement.

Blackbaud officials have also agreed to strengthen their data security and breach notification practices including banning misrepresentations related to processing, storing, and safeguarding personal information, implementing and maintaining incident and breach response plans, and putting in place specific security requirements with respect to network segmentation, patch management, intrusion detection, firewalls, and access controls.