LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada is putting itself in the running to become home to a future U.S. Space Academy.

A coalition led by Selene Industries and the Governor's Office of Economic Development has submitted an official bid to the federal government to construct the facility in the Silver State.

The proposal comes in response to an executive order by President Donald Trump which prompted NASA to create a nationwide competition to find a future home for the U.S. Space Academy.

Knit and TSK Architects Nevada has submitted a bid to NASA and the federal government, making its case to become the permanent home of a future U.S. Space Academy.

What is the U.S. Space Academy?

The president's executive order designates NASA to lead a federal academy for education and leadership development "to advance American interests within the space domain."

The government's timeline calls for construction on the academy, wherever it is built, to begin in 2027. It would host an inaugural class of students in 2028 and be expected to open and operate a permanent campus by 2031.

States, including Nevada, are now submitting proposals to make their case for where, how and why the government should invest in them for the future campus — and any federal funding that comes with it.

What is Nevada proposing?

"Nevada's case rests on assets few states can match," the Silver State's coalition wrote in a Tuesday news release. "Nellis Air Force Base, the Nevada Test and Training Range, Naval Air Station Fallon, and the Nevada National Security Site, where Apollo astronauts once trained, place cadets within reach of the nation's premier flight, test and training environments."

Coalition leaders also note that Nevada's aerospace workforce has grown 56% since 2016, representing roughly 22,300 jobs. They argue it would also fill a need, as no federal service academy is currently located west of the Rocky Mountains.

Knit and TSK Architects Nevada has submitted a bid to NASA and the federal government, making its case to become the permanent home of a future U.S. Space Academy.

The coalition envisions Nevada's academy "as a model of self-sufficiency" that would generate its own power and recycle "every drop" of water it uses.

"A campus built this way is also the right training ground for the Academy's mission," coalition leaders wrote. "A base on the Moon or Mars will have to make its own power and recycle every drop of water far from any supply line, and cadets in Nevada would learn those disciplines by living them every day."

Where would the campus be built?

The proposal has identified potential sites for the academy in both Northern and Southern Nevada.

The primary location would be on 45,000 acres of land along Interstate 80, east of Reno. Roughly 8,300 acres of land in Lyon County would be dedicated to the Academy campus itself. Additional acreage, mostly in Churchill County, would be reserved for an "optional" launch and test complex.

Four alternate sites have also been identified in Southern Nevada — in North Las Vegas, Mesquite, Laughlin, and an area northeast of Nellis Air Force Base.

"Every site exceeds NASA's 300-acre minimum, and the campus is planned to grow to 4,000 students," officials noted.

Knit and TSK Architects Nevada has submitted a bid to NASA and the federal government, making its case to become the permanent home of a future U.S. Space Academy.

Who is involved in the project?

The coalition that drafted Nevada's proposal, led by Selene Industries and the Governor's Office of Economic Development, had roughly two months to put together its vision. It includes Knit and TSK Architects, which created the campus design concept and renderings. The master plan for the campus was said to be inspired by "the spread of an eagle and the constellation Aquila."

A construction cost estimate was prepared by The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. Additional partners, including Mark IV Capital, Sol-Up, Valkyrie Systems Aerospace, Ecoatoms, CBRE, PURE America and Siemens Digital Industries supported the proposal across land, energy, finance and technical training components.

Congresswoman Susie Lee is leading the state's federal delegation in support of Nevada's bid.

“Nevada is uniquely qualified to be the home of the new U.S. Space Academy – from our existing federal test and training infrastructure and active NASA lunar training capabilities to our nationally-recognized research universities," Lee stated. "Southern Nevada already has strong and growing workforce pipelines in aerospace and defense, bolstered by top-tier talent trained at installations such as Nellis, Creech, and Fallon, and the USSA will further train the next generation of talent we need for this industry to flourish."

Knit and TSK Architects Nevada has submitted a bid to NASA and the federal government, making its case to become the permanent home of a future U.S. Space Academy.

What happens next?

To meet the target start date of 2028, Nevada's higher education institutions and the Desert Research Institute would host the academy's inaugural class in their existing facilities while the permanent campus is built.

If the presidential commission chooses Nevada to host the future academy, state lawmakers would introduce legislation in 2027 to finance up to $300 million for the project.

