Nevada prepares for nixing of federal Department of Education

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada assemblywoman has called for legislation that would continue protections currently offered by the U.S. Department of Education, which President Donald Trump has called for dissolving.

In an executive order issued Thursday, Trump wrote that "unfortunately the experiment of controlling American education through Federal programs and dollars — and the unaccountable bureaucracy those programs and dollars support — has plainly failed our children, our teachers, and our families."

WATCH | What will Trump's executive order to dismantle the Department of Education mean for Las Vegas locals? Joe Moeller looked into it.

The order calls for Education Secretary Linda McMahon to "take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure of the Department of Education and return authority over education to the States and local communities while ensuring the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely."

The president cannot eliminate the department outright, but a bill pending in Congress by Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., would do away with the department and transfer existing education grants to the Treasury Department.

But Assemblywoman Selena Torres-Fossett, D-Clark County, says eliminating the department could have negative consequences for Nevada's students, especially those who are disabled, in special-education programs or who have historically not performed as well in school.

"The Department of Education ensures that not only is every state providing the same high-quality instruction matching those [national] standards," Torres-Fossett said. "But the other reason the federal Department of Education is important is because it's also what's investing funds back into our schools."

Trump has said funding for schools would continue, and Moore's legislation would require grants to be run out of the Treasury Department. But Torres-Fossett says experts in the Education Department know education better than the staff at Treasury.

Torres-Fossett works full-time as an administrator at a public charter school and says she uses federal grant funds for a variety of things, including curriculum selections.

If the department is eliminated, she says, "I could see a pause or a slowdown on the grants that we are receiving that our federal funds, Title 1, Title 3, Title 2 and some other funds that we are receiving that make sure our students are receiving the services they need. Many schools use those services."

Under Torres-Fossett's bill — set to be introduced in the Legislature on Monday — the state would adopt and enforce the same standards as the federal government, to continue the status quo in the event the department is dissolved by Congress.

Meanwhile, state and national leaders are weighing in on Trump's executive order.

Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, for example, praised the order in an op-ed essay published in the pro-Trump website Brietbart.

"With his Executive Order, President Trump has boldly reimagined what education can — and should — look like in our country," Lombardo wrote. "Funding for the Department of Education has more than doubled since 1980 — yet billions in funding hasn't contributed to better education results. In fact, it's done the opposite."

Lombardo continued: "That's why I support President Trump's proposal to return control of our education system to the states, where it belongs. The role of government should be to empower, not overregulate, and this move will allow for a more localized, innovative, and accountable approach to education that truly serves the needs of our students, families and educators."

For her part, Torres-Fossett said she disagreed.

"I'll be honest, Gov. Joe Lombardo is not an educator. He doesn't understand public education and he doesn't understand the impact that this has on students and teachers and schools and school leaders of this district," she said. "And it is concerning to me that the governor would make such a wide statement without understanding the direct impact on educators and the schools that Nevadans go to."

But Lombardo wasn't alone in supporting Trump's order.

Nevada State Senate Minority Leader Dr. Robin Titus, R-Lyon County, said local education is best.

“I believe that the future of our children's education should be in the hands of those who know their needs best — parents, our local communities and state governments," Titus said. "I support recommended changes as it allows states to take charge of their own educational systems. By taking control, we

can ensure a more responsive, efficient, and effective education system for every child in our state. Foundational federal laws – such as Title I and IDEA & Section 504 – will remain intact, ensuring core protections and access. Nevada has remained near the bottom of every educational measurement and it’s not acceptable. Change needs to happen.”

But Democratic leaders disagreed.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto said in a statement that there are no guarantees that education won't be harmed in the states in response to Trump's order.

“I’m the proud product of the Nevada public school system, and this executive action by President Trump puts Nevada kids last," Cortez Masto said. "Gutting the Department of Education could cut teacher pay, eliminate special education programs, and leave Nevada at a disadvantage. Trump’s order doesn’t include a single plan to ensure states can effectively and transparently support critical education services. It’s going to make it harder for Nevada families to get ahead and harder for our kids to learn.”

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen also denounced the executive order.

“President Trump’s action to attempt to dismantle the Department of Education will gut support for public schools and potentially lead to reduced funding for schools and fewer teachers, all while pushing to give more tax cuts to the ultra-wealthy,” said Rosen in a statement. “This shameful move is going to hurt Nevada students by putting the programs they rely on most — including mentorship programs that support veterans and at-risk students, and protections for students with special needs — on the chopping block. It threatens our kids’ future, and I’ll push back against this illegal attempt to dismantle our education system.”