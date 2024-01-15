Nevada OSHA workplace safety violation fines going up due to inflation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada employers will have to dig a little deeper into their wallets if they have any workplace safety violations this year. That's because the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration is increasing fines against employers who are not in compliance.

According to a press release, the increase was due to the federal adjustment for inflation. Starting on Monday, Jan. 15, Nevada OSHA's administration penalties will increase by 3.24%, regardless of when the inspection was opened.

For willful violations, where Nevada OSHA shows an employer knowingly failed to comply with OSHA standards, fines are going up from $156,259 to $161,323.

For repeated violations, maximum penalties will go up from $156,259 to $161,323.

Penalties for serious violations, where workplace hazards could cause an injury or illness, the maximum penalty is going up from $15,625 to $16,131.