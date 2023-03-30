Nevada officials react to former President Donald Trump's indictment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A New York grand jury reportedly voted to indict former President Donald Trump Thursday.

What's known about the indictment is that the case stems from alleged hush-money payments to a porn actress.

Throughout March, Trump has made suggestions that he knew criminal charges were coming on social media. The Associated Press reported that Trump's lawyer informed him of the New York indictment.

JUST IN: Former President releases a lengthy statement following his indictment by a grand jury. He calls it “Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history.” https://t.co/rDBv1BeYnS — Justin Hinton (@justinhintontv) March 30, 2023

In light of the news, Nevada officials are reacting to his indictment.

The Nevada Attorney General, Aaron D. Ford, shared this statement, "Today's indictment of former President Trump is a necessary step toward ensuring nobody- former presidents included - is above the law."

Ford continues saying, "We must push back on any notion that this indictment is political. This is a bad faith argument meant to distract from the hard work done by law enforcement in uncovering evidence and securing this indictment."

Titus also posted a tweet after the news, saying "no one is above the law."

No one is above the law. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) March 30, 2023

KTNV will be updating this story with more reactions and statement as they come in.