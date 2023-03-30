Watch Now
Nevada officials react to former President Donald Trump's indictment

Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 19:01:38-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A New York grand jury reportedly voted to indict former President Donald Trump Thursday.

BREAKING STORY: Grand jury votes to indict former President Donald Trump

What's known about the indictment is that the case stems from alleged hush-money payments to a porn actress.

Throughout March, Trump has made suggestions that he knew criminal charges were coming on social media. The Associated Press reported that Trump's lawyer informed him of the New York indictment.

In light of the news, Nevada officials are reacting to his indictment.

The Nevada Attorney General, Aaron D. Ford, shared this statement, "Today's indictment of former President Trump is a necessary step toward ensuring nobody- former presidents included - is above the law."

Ford continues saying, "We must push back on any notion that this indictment is political. This is a bad faith argument meant to distract from the hard work done by law enforcement in uncovering evidence and securing this indictment."

Titus also posted a tweet after the news, saying "no one is above the law."

