Nevada officials offer water safety tips, resources against harmful algal blooms

NEVADA (KTNV) — The summer months see a rise in water recreation activities across the state, and as the temperatures rise, the Nevada Department of Agriculture is offering safety tips and resources to protect Nevadans against harmful algal blooms, or HABs.

Not all algal blooms are harmful, but some, according to the Nevada HAB Task Force, can produce toxins that are dangerous to humans and animals.

"Symptoms of exposure can include skin irritation, respiratory issues, gastrointestinal problems, and can be fatal to dogs and other pets," the department said. "In Nevada, HAB season typically occurs between June and October."

According to the department, cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) occur naturally in surface waters and are important for aquatic ecosystems. However, specific environmental conditions such as high nutrients, warm temperatures and stagnant water can cause algae to bloom and increase the chances of it becoming harmful.

Algal bloom toxins are not easy to detect without proper testing, according to the HAB Task Force.

The Nevada Office of Epidemiology's HAB Tracking Tool is a resource for Nevadans that lets them check for advisories of known algal blooms.

Additionally, the HAB Task Force has shared these tips to stay safe:

