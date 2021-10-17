Nevada non-profit helping women who can’t afford mammograms, treatment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mammograms and early detection can make a huge difference in a cancer diagnosis, but some women put it off because they simply can’t afford it.

Because of this, the Nevada Health Centers' ‘mammovan’ is hoping to “drive out” breast cancer by providing low-cost screenings to women with and without health insurance.

“We do not turn anyone away. We give women a fighting chance to beat it. Early detection is the best protection,” said Rhonda Johnson, the program manager for the Nevada Health Centers’ mammovan.

13 Action News met Blanca Washington while she was waiting to get screened. She said four years had gone by since her last mammogram.

Washington is a cancer survivor and believes getting screened routinely is critical, but it isn’t always easy.

“I hadn't done it until now, when I saw the opportunity. There are people that don’t have insurance or maybe don’t have the money to get checked,” Washington said.

Johnson said aside from the therapy, chemo and radiation, lack of insurance coverage is one of the reasons why women might skip out on their yearly check up.

“This allows us to be able to do this for women that maybe don’t have insurance or money,” Johnson said.

Mammography screenings primarily are for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 who have a screening referral from a provider.

Pre-screening for any COVID-19 related symptoms will occur inside the clinic prior to entering the Mammovan.

Call 1-877-581-6266, option 1 to make an appointment.

MAMMOVAN STOP DETAILS

Monday, Oct. 25



7:40 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.

Martin Luther King Family Health Center (1799 Mount Mariah Dr. Las Vegas 89106)

Tuesday, Oct. 26



7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

Dignity Health North Las Vegas Neighborhood Hospital (1550 W. Craig Road North Las Vegas 89032)

Wednesday, Oct. 27



7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

La Bonita Supermarket (2203 Civic Center Dr. North Las Vegas 89030)

Thursday, Oct. 28



7:40 a.m. – 3:40 p.m.

La Bonita Supermarket (2203 Civic Center Dr. North Las Vegas 89030)

Friday, Oct. 29

