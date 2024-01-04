Nevada National Guard state safety specialist receives national award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada National Guard state safety specialist and Southern Nevadan is being recognized for his work to keep soldiers safe.

State safety specialist Sgt. 1st Class Don Gibbs has received the Army National Guard's Distinguished Ground Safety Award for 2023. He is one of only two soldiers nationwide to receive the award.

The Army Ground Safety program includes oversight of all Army ground activities including vehicle operation, ammunition storage, and potential environmental hazards. To be eligible for the award, a state must go two years without recording fatalities, disabling injuries, or injuries and incidents that cause up to $1 million in damages.

Under Gibbs' watchful eye, no incidents of that nature have happened in Nevada since he was hired as the state safety specialist in 2019.

"We have all had moments of second guessing in our lives," Gibbs said. "It's my goal to make sure we are not second guessing about the safety precautions and measures we could have taken in the event of any mishap in our lives."

Gibbs grew up in Clark County and graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1981. After he graduated, he served with the Marines Corps through 1987 and began a civilian career as a first responder and law enforcement officer in Alaska as a firefighter and emergency medical technician. He then got married and eventually moved to South Dakota, where he was a Custer County Sheriff's Deputy and a Sturgis police officer from 2010-2019. He enlisted in the South Dakota Army Guard in 2009 as a medic.

Army Guard officials said selecting Gibbs was "an easy choice". According to state safety officer Capt. David Henry, Gibbs goes above-and-beyond to keep people safe. One example he gave was Gibbs leading more than 30 motorcycle safety classes across the state and putting together an internal safety newsletter, all on his own time.

The sun is setting on Gibbs' time with the Nevada Guard. He's planning on retiring in April and said he's looking forward to spending more time with his wife, two daughters, and two grandsons.