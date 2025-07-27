LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — About 170 soldiers from the Nevada National Guard have returned home after nearly 10 months deployed in the Middle East.

WATCH | Soldiers reunite with loved ones nearly one year later

Nevada National Guard members return home after 10-month Middle East deployment

Loved ones gathered at the Speedway Readiness Center to greet them with signs, hugs and tears of joy.

Among them was Darci Bartalomy, the Soldier Family and Readiness Group coordinator, who was there to welcome her husband and others home.

"Oh my gosh... it's going to be so exciting," Bartalomy said.

The troops, part of the 17th Sustainment Brigade, deployed last September to support critical operations like transportation, supply chain logistics, maintenance and medical services.

They completed over 300 missions across 13 countries, and many received high honors, including Legion of Merit, Army Commendation and Achievement medals.

Around 30 soldiers from the Reno area were also expected to arrive at Reno-Tahoe International Airport earlier today.

