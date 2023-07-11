Nevada National Guard airmen train in Spain

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Airmen from the Nevada National Guard received hands-on training overseas.

A group of 28 engineers from the 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron traveled to Moron Air Base in Seville, Spain for two weeks. During that time, they built a communications storage facility, demolished 150 yards of railroad tracks, asphalt and crushed stone to create a concrete pavement approach for an existing ramp and unloading for semi trucks, and cleared airfield obstructions.

"Being in another county, there is a different way of constructing buildings and a different way of laying concrete pavement," said Maj. Brent Nasset, 152nd Civil Engineer Squadron officer in charge of the DFT. "We had issues from material on-site that was available to us, and some of the design for what we were doing was not fully finished or vetted. We had to recreate and rework designs. That caused a delay because we had to buy materials off of the Spanish market. It's all metric and it's all different building materials than we're used to."

For some airmen, it was quite the experience.

"This was my first time out of the country and it was a great experience and team effort," said Senior Airmen Jordan Yurmanovic. "I was the only heavy equipment operator and I was able to apply my knowledge to help my team and this base. It was hard and challenging work but I am proud of what we got done in Spain."

National Guard officials said this training increased the civil engineers' collective capacities and versatility as a squadron.