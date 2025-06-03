Nevada lawmakers pass slate of healthcare bills aimed at fraud, access and transparency

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada lawmakers have passed a series of healthcare bills that could have major impacts on patients, providers, and families across Southern Nevada.

Part of my work here at Channel 13 includes following the issue of healthcare closely in Southern Nevada and holding the system accountable when it comes to quality care and transparency.

Here, I've listed some significant healthcare bills that now await the governor's signature and broken down what these new policies mean for our community:

Assembly Bill 161: Hospice fraud oversight

Nevada’s hospice industry exploded from 48 to more than 250 providers in just seven years — and with it came concerns of fraud. AB161 introduces stricter licensing rules, requires providers to accept Medicare, and establishes a “Hospice Patient Bill of Rights” to protect vulnerable patients nearing the end of life.

Assembly Bill 15: Medicaid fraud protections

To combat rising cases of Medicaid fraud, AB15 strengthens the Attorney General’s ability to investigate. It expands subpoena power and updates penalties — a move designed to protect both patients and providers from abuse, including the fraudulent use of medical credentials.

Senate Bill 189: Licensing for genetic counselors

Until now, anyone could call themselves a genetic counselor in Nevada. SB189 changes that by requiring licensure and mandating insurance reimbursement only for qualified professionals. This helps prevent families — particularly those with sick children — from being exploited with excessive bills for services they may not have truly received.

Assembly Bill 52: Streamlining insurance claims

AB52 aims to cut red tape between insurers and providers by improving communication and claims processing timelines. While it doesn’t explicitly promise to “make Nevada more provider-friendly,” reducing administrative headaches is a step in that direction.

Senate Bill 182: Nurse staffing ratios

To improve both patient safety and nurse working conditions, SB182 requires specific nurse-to-patient ratios in hospitals and other healthcare facilities — a long-sought change by healthcare worker advocates.

Assembly Bill 282: Medical billing transparency

This bill ensures that if a patient is overcharged, they have the right to request a review — and a refund if an error is found. It’s a win for transparency and helps rebuild trust between patients and providers.

Assembly Bill 290: Emergency care without delay

Under AB290, insurers cannot deny emergency care based on whether it was pre-approved. The bill ensures that in life-threatening situations, timely care comes first — not paperwork.

Senate Bill 54: Medicaid for homeless medical care

SB54 expands Medicaid to cover medical respite care for unhoused Nevadans. That means people recovering from surgery or serious illness won’t be discharged to the streets without support.

Senate Bill 138: NICU Medicaid enrollment

When a newborn is rushed into the NICU, every second matters. SB138 requires those babies to be automatically enrolled in Medicaid — no delays, no loopholes — ensuring they get covered care right away.

Moving forward

All of these bills still require the governor’s signature before becoming law. I’ll be watching closely to track what gets signed — and how implementation unfolds here in Southern Nevada.

Healthcare is personal. It’s also policy. And I’ll continue to dig deeper to make sure patients and providers are heard, protected, and informed.