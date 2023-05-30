Nevada lawmakers hear Oakland Athletics' proposed ballpark funding bill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — How soon could the Oakland A's swing for the fences in Las Vegas? A newly proposed timeline shows first pitch could be in the Spring 2028.

But before breaking ground on a state-of-the-art ballpark, Senate Bill 509 needs to move through the Nevada legislature.

“Las Vegas has proven itself as a professional sports town and we believe that adding major league baseball to Las Vegas Boulevard is the next logical step in that evolution,” said Ben Kieckhefer, chief of staff to Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo.

Despite the news about the possibility of the Oakland A's making Las Vegas home base, a lot of people wanted to know who would pick up the tab for a new ballpark?

“We also believe that this is a fiscally responsible financing package. Critically, it contains no new taxes imposed against the residents of Nevada or our guests,” Kieckhefer said.

Proposed plans show the A's are looking to build a lavish stadium with 30 thousand seats, a retractable roof, and city views on the current site of the Tropicana hotel.

The cost? A whopping $1.5 billion and counting.

“I'm just going to put it out there, I'm at a no, almost at hell no, so, y’all have to get me to a yes,” said Assemblywoman Monroe-Moreno.

The A's are expected to put no less than $1.1 billion into the project. Meanwhile, $180 million would come from the state. Clark county would contribute another $145 million and $25 million would be generated by a tax district in the area surrounding the proposed site.

“We’re asking Nevadans to put in a huge amount for one of the smallest stadiums — why the huge cost for a much smaller stadium?”, Monroe-Moreno said.

“Some of it just has to do with time. I mean, things are more expensive now than they were before,” said Jeremy Aguero with Applied Analysis.

Currently, the A’s have the worst record and lowest attendance in major league baseball. Supporters of the bill say Las Vegas could change that.

“There has to be a competitive, winning team to draw folks to the Las Vegas Strip,” said Assemblyman Yeager.

“About 70% of the folks we expect to be in the seats are locals,” Aguero responded.

Accessibility was also a big talking point during the meeting with the biggest concern being traffic in an already congested area. Aside from walking, it was noted that parking garages surrounding the Tropicana site would allow for an easy commute and the Vegas Loop is expected to open stations on the northwest corner and southeast corner of the proposed ballpark site.

An opinion poll on the Nevada legislative website showed as of 10 p.m. on Monday, 78% of participants did not support SB509 while 20% did support it.