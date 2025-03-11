Nevada is the closest it's ever been to legalizing a state lottery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bill to bring a lottery to Nevada is once again making its way through the Assembly this session, and if it passes, voters could see it on a ballot as soon as next year.

Las Vegas residents overwhelmingly support legalizing a state lottery.

WATCH | Senior political reporter Steve Sebelilus breaks down the numbers for support of a Nevada lottery

Nevadans overwhelmingly want state lottery

The Noble Predictive Insights Nevada Public Opinion Pulse poll found 75% of voters support legalizing a state lottery, with just 13% opposed. Another 12% were not sure or had no opinion.

Nevada is actually only one of five states without a lottery, joined by Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii.

When Nevada became a state in 1864, the state's constitution included language that specifically outlawed lottery tickets from being sold. That provision stands today.

Over the decades, numerous efforts have surfaced to repeal the ban, but those attempts often ran into a buzzsaw — Nevada's powerful casino gaming industry, which saw a total $15.6 billion in revenue in 2024.

The 2023 Legislature passed a resolution that would start the process of amending the constitution, the furthest any lottery proposal has come thus far. If the resolution passes in the 2025 Legislature, a lottery amendment would go before voters on the 2026 general election ballot.

However, if the resolution is not passed in 2025, the process would start over, as amendments to the Nevada constitution must be passed in two consecutive legislative sessions.

WATCH | Here are some of the places to buy a lottery ticket if you live in Nevada.