Nevada inmate visits halted amid concerns over coronavirus cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prisoner visitations have been halted statewide because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, the Nevada Department of Corrections announced on Monday.

The decision was made to protect the health of NDOC inmates and staff, officials said.

According to the NDOC, 76% of its staff are vaccinated against the coronavirus. Among the inmate population, that number is 67 percent.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services reports Nevada's test positivity rate for COVID-19 is 26.3% over the past two weeks.