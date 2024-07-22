Nevada holding public sector hiring event in Las Vegas on July 23-24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The State of Nevada is holding a free hiring event on July 23 and July 24 for those interested in a career in the public sector.

The hiring event will run both days from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State of Nevada - Mineral Building located at 500 E Warm Springs Road, First Floor, Las Vegas, NV 89119.

Veterans will have the opportunity to arrive early at 10 a.m. on both days. Event organizers said veterans should bring their VA documents with them.

This hiring event is a first-time collaboration between EmployNV and the Nevada Division of Human Resource Management (DHRM) in Southern Nevada.

More than a dozen agencies will be in attendance to fill hundreds of open positions. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training, and Rehabilitation (DETR) said many employers will be conducting interviews and making contingent job offers on the spot.

“This is a great way for job seekers looking to work for the state, to get their foot in the door,” said DETR Director Christopher Sewell. “The EmployNV Business Hub is leveraging its vast experience in organizing, promoting attendance and managing the event registration and check-in at events that connect candidates with job opportunities.”

Some of the employers in attendance will include:



Nevada Department of Public Safety

Nevada Gaming Control Board

Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services

Nevada Department of Wildlife

Nevada Division of Welfare Supportive Services

Nevada Aging and Disability Services Division

Nevada Department of Transportation

Stein Forensic Hospital

Nevada Financial Institutions Division

Nevada Division of Child and Family Services

Nevada Department of Corrections

DHRM Deputy Administrator Brian O'Callaghan said:

“We couldn't be more excited to host this event in Las Vegas, providing an opportunity to find quality candidates who reflect our diverse communities and are eager to serve them. DHRM is collaborating with state agencies to use streamlined procedures, facilitating job interviews at the event and, in some cases, extending contingent offers on the spot.”

Pre-registration for the event is encouraged by clicking this link, where you can also see more information and the full list of employers.