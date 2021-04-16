Watch
Nevada Highway Patrol: Stolen vehicle prompts brief closure on Interstate 15 near Primm

California authorities take over investigation, NHP says
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 8:21 PM, Apr 15, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Interstate 15 near Primm Boulevard is open again after a brief closure Thursday evening. Nevada Highway Patrol says troopers found a stolen vehicle with people inside of it near Jean.

According to NHP, the suspect fled into California and California Highway Patrol has taken over the event.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

