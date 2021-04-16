Nevada Highway Patrol: Stolen vehicle prompts brief closure on Interstate 15 near Primm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Interstate 15 near Primm Boulevard is open again after a brief closure Thursday evening. Nevada Highway Patrol says troopers found a stolen vehicle with people inside of it near Jean.

According to NHP, the suspect fled into California and California Highway Patrol has taken over the event.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Interstate 15 near Primm is open again after a brief closure this evening. @NHPSouthernComm says troopers found a stolen vehicle with occupants near Jean. Check here for updates: https://t.co/kCYiUk5j20 pic.twitter.com/tEIqCND0vz — KTNV 13 Action News (@KTNV) April 16, 2021

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

