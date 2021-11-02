Nevada Highway Patrol responds to deadly crash on Interstate 15 involving pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to deadly a crash on Interstate 15 involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes south of Sahara Avenue.

Troopers say to expect major delays driving on the interstate and avoid the area.

The identity and cause of death of the deceased will be released by the coroner's office.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

