UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash on Interstate 15 and U.S. 93 off ramp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE MARCH 4: The Clark County Coroner has identified the deceased male as 33-year-old Trevor Owens McIntire from St. George, UT. His cause of death was blunt force injuries and it was ruled an accident.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a single-vehicle on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Monday night.

The crash took place near I-15 southbound at the U.S. 93 off-ramp.

Troopers say to expect delays and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

