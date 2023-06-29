Nevada Highway Patrol officer dies while snorkeling in the Galapagos Islands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada law enforcement officers are mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a post by the Nevada Police Union, Highway Patrol Lt. Lorin Correll has died. They said he was on vacation with friends in the Galapagos Islands. While snorkeling with friends, they said the waves "became unpredictable." Life-saving measures were attempted but he wasn't able to be revived.

The Nevada Police Foundation has set up an account to help Correll's family. They said donations will be used to cover the cost of funeral and related expenses.