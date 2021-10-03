Authorities involved in shooting northeast of Las Vegas, highway patrol leading investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on Sunday morning northeast of Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports the NHP is currently the lead agency for the investigation regarding the shooting that involved authorities.

Sunday's incident was first reported at about 8:30 a.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road.

#BREAKING: Lake Mead Blvd. is closed at N. Los Feliz St. due to police activity.

Dozens of officers have gone past this barricade further west toward the mountains.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/5WrvfwhXJl — @SeanKTNV (@seanktnv) October 3, 2021

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a road closure at the scene.

#FASTALERT 8:59 AM, Oct 03 2021

Police activity SR147 (Lake Mead Blvd) at MM 10

SR147 closed btwn Arnona Rd and Pabco Rd

Use other routes — RTC Southern Nevada (@RTCSNV) October 3, 2021

The situation currently remains active with further information expected to be released by authorities.

