Authorities involved in shooting northeast of Las Vegas, highway patrol leading investigation

Sean DeLancey/13 Action News
A police vehicle blocks Lake Mead Boulevard at Los Feliz Street on Oct. 3, 2021, for a shooting that has involved authorities.
Posted at 9:19 AM, Oct 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-03 13:16:21-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on Sunday morning northeast of Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports the NHP is currently the lead agency for the investigation regarding the shooting that involved authorities.

Sunday's incident was first reported at about 8:30 a.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Pabco Road.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported a road closure at the scene.

The situation currently remains active with further information expected to be released by authorities.

