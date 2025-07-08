Nevada Highway Patrol arrest suspect for impairment after fatal crash in Pahrump

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — A woman is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in Pahrump on Monday night.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said a Toyota Camry struck a pedestrian near southbound State Route 160 (Pahrump Valley Highway) — just south of Country Place Road in Pahrump — around 9:29 p.m.

NHP said the woman died at the scene, and the driver of the Toyota was arrested on suspicion of impairment.

