Nevada Health Centers 'Mammovan' providing breast cancer screening in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Health Centers says screenings are crucial when it comes to detecting breast cancer early.

The Centers' "Mammovan," a mobile mammography van, travels to communities statewide, providing screenings to nearly 3,000 Nevadans every year.

The Mammovan is now offering screenings here in Las Vegas, a service that Rhonda Johnson with Nevada Health Centers says is crucial.

"Women should typically start at the age of 40," Johnson said. "Of course, if you do have a history of family breast cancer or maybe if you do have issues with your breast, you need to be talking to your doctor to find out if earlier screening could be right for you."

The Mammovan provides the screenings to all women, regardless of economic status.

"Here, we do take insurance, so if you have it please bring that card with you and we'll take care of all of the billing for you, but if you don't, don't worry. We can take care of you if you're uninsured or underinsured as well," Johnson said.

The Mammovan has appointments in Las Vegas at the following times, dates and locations:



Friday, Dec. 20: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.

Cambridge Family Health Center

2900 Cambridge Street



Cambridge Family Health Center 2900 Cambridge Street Monday, Dec. 23: 7:40 a.m. - 2:20 p.m.

Eastern Medical and Dental Center

2212 Eastern Avenue



Eastern Medical and Dental Center 2212 Eastern Avenue Dec. 26/27 & 30/31: 7:40 a.m. - 3:20 p.m.

MLK Family Medical Center

1799 Mount Mariah Drive

To make an appointment, call 1-877-581-6266 and select Option 1.

For more information about the Mammovan, and other mobile services that Nevada Health Centers provides, visit their website here.