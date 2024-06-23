Nevada health care center CEO indicted, accused of stealing federal grant money

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Chief Executive Officer of a Nevada health care company has been indicted and accused of stealing federal grant funding that was intended to provide services to indigent persons.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 35-year-old David Ryan Linden is the CEO of Silver State Health Services, LLC, a not-for-profit limited liability corporation in Las Vegas.

An indictment states that Linden applied for federal grant money from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration and stated that $735,200 of the costs would be used to meet personnel costs for the health center. That money was given to Silver State Health Services in February 2019.

According to an indictment, on June 10, 2019, Silver State Health Services withdrew $357,000 from the grant and deposited funds into their bank account. Then, on June 16, 2019, Linden became a signatory on a bank account that belongs to a company called Freedom Infusions, LLC, which was not affiliated with the grant or Silver State Health Services.

Authorities claim on June 24, 2019, Linden transferred $340,000 of federal grant money from Silver State Health Services to Freedom Infusions and the money was "allegedly used for the benefit of others."

A jury trial has been scheduled to start on August 27, 2024.

If convicted, Linden faces the maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison.