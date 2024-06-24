Nevada grapples with abortion rights in post-Roe landscape

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two years after the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Nevada finds itself at the forefront of a heated debate over reproductive rights.

Since the ruling, which removed constitutional protections for abortion access, states across the nation have enacted varying levels of restrictions. In Nevada, abortion rights are safeguarded up to 24 weeks of pregnancy due to a 1990 voter referendum, contrasting sharply with neighboring states that have imposed more restrictive policies.

The Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, serving Las Vegas, has reported a significant increase in out-of-state patients seeking abortion services, particularly from Texas. According to the President of the PPHRM, the influx has strained local abortion clinics.

In response, efforts are underway in Nevada to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution through a ballot measure. The issue is also expected to be a focal point in the upcoming Senate race between incumbent Jacky Rosen and challenger Sam Brown, who hold divergent views on the matter.

