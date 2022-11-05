Nevada governor’s office says former Director of NDOC demanded $1M

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels spoke to media Friday morning in front of the Federal Courthouse Building about how he was unjustly fired in September by the governor's office and the state after an inmate escaped.

"I’m here today to restore and rehabilitate my good name and reputation to bring light to the facts concerning my forced resignation,” Daniels said.

He said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak wanted him to change the timeline of the

"Governor Sisolak publicly suggested that he had concerns there was a cover-up to hide that escape," said Daniels.

But the governor's office was ready with a statement of their own. Governor Sisolak's Chief of Staff, Yvonna Cancela said Daniels tried to intimidate and extort the state. They say he demanded $1,000,000million dollars of taxpayer funds as part of a "political shakedown.”

Daniel’s request was denied by the governor’s office saying the governor quote, “will not be intimidated or extorted for opportunistic financial gain."

Governor Sisolak asked Daniels to resign on September 30th after Porfirio Duarte Herrera, one of the convicted killers of the 2017 Luxor bombing, escaped from Southern Desert Correctional Center on September 23rd. He was located and arrested again in Vegas on September 28th.

The department of corrections agreed there was a multi-day lapse before escape protocols were launched, calling it "the worst possible breach."

Cancela said, "A convicted murderer was in our community for six days before being recaptured. These events were - and remain - unacceptable."

Daniels also said today that he was making a whistleblower and a hostile work environment complaint before he was asked to resign. Cancela called Daniel's threats of a legal complaint an attempt to distract from his wrongdoing.