Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo is threatening to veto any education budget that doesn't include pay raises for all teachers, including those at public charter schools.

Lombardo made his position clear in a statement posted to his X account on Thursday.

VIDEO: Tricia Kean has the latest on Lombardo's position on pay for public charter school teachers

Nevada Governor Lombardo threatens to veto education budget

"All 63 legislators have been aware of my position for months," Lombardo said.

My full statement on Democrats rejecting charter school teacher pay raises below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/maYw8f9TTa — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) May 8, 2025

"It's my expectation they will pass a bill that improves education for all Nevada children," he added.

The Nevada State Education Association responded with criticism of the governor's approach to education funding.

"Governor Lombardo ignored the Commission on School Funding's plan to fully fund education," the union said in an email.

Instead, they claim he's "offering an increase of just $2 per pupil next year."

The NSEA told me this increase "won't keep up with inflation."

The union is now "working to ensure the legislature uses 'rainy day reserves' to make up the $604 million we need to stay on track."

The Nevada Constitution requires education to be funded first in the state budget.

Lawmakers have 30 days left until the end of the legislative session to resolve the funding dispute.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

