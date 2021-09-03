Nevada gas prices among highest in the country ahead of Labor Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s the start of Labor Day weekend with Las Vegas a top destination for many travelers.

If you’re opting for a road trip, you’ll have to be ready to pay up especially if you’re staying on the west coast. Gas prices in Nevada and California are among the highest in the country right now.

Gas Buddy Gas price map via Gas Buddy

In Clark County, the average cost of gas is $4.019. The cheapest gallon you’ll find in the state of Nevada is in Pahrump at $3.27 a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, oil inventories plummeted ahead of Hurricane Idea while demand is up nearly 10% compared to last year.

AAA’s data shows people are eager to travel, especially to Las Vegas. Hotel bookings are up compared to August of 2019, before the pandemic.

Analysts at AAA predict gas prices will start to fall after Labor Day as demand backs off.

“We started to see a leveling off and actually a downtrend, that’s two whole cents less than it was last week but it’s significant because it’s the first time that we’re seeing a downward trend instead of prices continually increasing,” said Sergio Avila, spokesman for AAA.

If gas prices aren’t scaring you away from a roast rip, AAA suggests servicing your car before your go, especially if you haven’t been diving as much lately.

Studies show among those traveling, millennials are the most eager while baby boomers are more likely to stay home.

The CDC is asking Americans to re-think Labor Day travel, saying it’s risky for those who are vaccinated and dangerous for the unvaccinated.