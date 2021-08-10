Average price of gas more than $4 in Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gas prices are still going up in the Las Vegas valley. The average price right now is $4.03 per gallon.

Although crude oil prices dropped at the end of last week in reaction to concerns about the Delta variant, experts say gas prices are expected to remain high throughout the month of August.

They also say that the demand for gas is currently higher than it was at this same time in 2019.

GasBuddy.com says the average price in Southern Nevada is $4.03, which is more than a dollar higher than last year at this price.

The cheapest price you will find is $3.49 per gallon at Sam's Club and Costco.