Nevada gaming officials warning about casino cage scam

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Gaming Control Board is issuing a warning about scammers targeting casino cage employees.

A memo states this is an issue not only in Nevada but across the country.

The board said thieves are posing as casino executives and directing employees to withdraw cash from the casino cage and take the funds off-site for emergency payments on behalf of the casino. The memo states they contact employees via a PBX call followed by a text message to the employee's cell phone.

The largest known scheme in Nevada so far led to the criminal getting away with $1.17 million.

The board said the scam continues to evolve and investigators said scammers are also targeting gaming pits and other areas of the casino.

They added they're encouraging all casino licensees to review all casino and cage security protocols that authorize the removal of cage funds from the licensed premises.