Nevada Free Tax Coalition and United Way offer assistance through Tax-A-Thon events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the tax deadline approaches on Monday, the Nevada Free Tax Coalition and United Way of Southern Nevada are offering assistance to low-income families through all-day tax-a-thon events.
Anyone who earned $64,000 or less in Adjusted Gross Income in 2023 can use the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, facilitated by IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers.
Jodi Mobley, executive director of Nevada Free Taxes Coalition, highlighted the importance of the service.
"The service that we offer educates them about the different tax credits available to them that they don’t know. So leaving money on the table is a disadvantage for them. Still, being educated about the tax credits, they gain not only money in their wallets but also it provides money they can put into the community."
On April 15, the all-day TAX-A-THON will be held at three locations:
- Nevada Free Taxes Coalition Headquarters: 4825 S Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89103
- Alexander Library: 1755 W Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032
- Doolittle Community Center: 1950 J St, Las Vegas, NV 89106
Participants are advised to bring the following documents for tax preparation:
- Valid driver’s license or photo identification (self & spouse’s, if applicable)
- Social Security cards or Individual Taxpayer Identification notices/cards for you, your spouse, and your dependents
- Birth dates for you, your spouse, and/or dependents on the return
- All forms W-2, 1099, and information for other income received
- A copy of last year’s tax return and information for all deductions/credits
- Daycare payment records and daycare providers' Tax ID number
- Checking and Savings Account and Routing number(s)
- If filing jointly, both spouses must be present and sign the return
- Health insurance coverage information for all members of the household (if applicable)