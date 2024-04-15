Nevada Free Tax Coalition and United Way offer assistance through Tax-A-Thon events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the tax deadline approaches on Monday, the Nevada Free Tax Coalition and United Way of Southern Nevada are offering assistance to low-income families through all-day tax-a-thon events.

Anyone who earned $64,000 or less in Adjusted Gross Income in 2023 can use the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, facilitated by IRS-certified volunteer tax preparers.

Jodi Mobley, executive director of Nevada Free Taxes Coalition, highlighted the importance of the service.

"The service that we offer educates them about the different tax credits available to them that they don’t know. So leaving money on the table is a disadvantage for them. Still, being educated about the tax credits, they gain not only money in their wallets but also it provides money they can put into the community."

On April 15, the all-day TAX-A-THON will be held at three locations:



Nevada Free Taxes Coalition Headquarters: 4825 S Rainbow Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89103

Alexander Library: 1755 W Alexander Rd, North Las Vegas, NV 89032

Doolittle Community Center: 1950 J St, Las Vegas, NV 89106

Participants are advised to bring the following documents for tax preparation: